Center Moriches man arrested for impersonating an FBI Agent

Suffolk County Police arrested a man on Nov. 2 for impersonating an FBI agent and for unlawfully imprisoning a woman.

Claiming to be an FBI agent, Brandon Knapp made contact with a 28-year-old woman after she posted on a social media website. The victim then invited him to meet her at a relative’s residence in Commack, where Knapp convinced her he could take her to a safe house. When he and the victim left in a 2004 Mercedes Benz, a concerned family member called her cell phone. After speaking with the victim, the family member feared for the victim’s safety and called police, who were able to locate the vicinity of the victim’s phone.

Southampton Town Police were dispatched to the area, and the victim was dropped off at a nearby restaurant. Southampton Town Police responded to the location and transported her to the Seventh Precinct.

Following an investigation by Fourth Squad detectives, Knapp was identified and located in the Mercedes in Riverhead, and he surrendered to a Canine Section officer in front of a home on Whitebrook Drive at 10:11 p.m.

Knapp, 27, of Center Moriches, was charged with Criminal Impersonation 2nd Degree and Unlawful Imprisonment 2nd Degree.

Detectives are asking anyone who believes they might have been a victim of Knapp’s to contact the Fourth Squad detectives at 631-854-8451.