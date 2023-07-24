Stony Brook University receives $700K grant to advance diversity in K-12 leadership

Stony Brook University’s Educational Leadership program has received a $700K grant from the New York State Education Department (NYSED) for a multipronged initiative to address the shortage of diverse and well-prepared K-12 school leaders. The grant, Strengthening a Diverse Leadership Pipeline Through Leadership Preparation and Development, arose as a result of a collaboration among faculty from five downstate colleges and universities – Stony Brook, City College of New York, Fordham University, Hofstra University and St. John’s University.

The need for more diverse school leadership was detailed in New York State’s 2019 Educator Diversity Report, which published statistics showing that while most school and district leaders are white, the majority (56%) of the P-12 student population are not.

NYSED Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said, “Representation is critical to providing an equitable, high-quality education, and learning from diverse education leaders provides real, relatable examples for young learners. The Department continues to work to strengthen accessible pathways for educators whose diversity reflects the rich culture of our students and communities.”

The NYSED grant will help leadership candidates from underrepresented groups pursue graduate preparation and will fund a slate of professional development programming for current school leaders at every level – from assistant principals to superintendents.

The initiative will offer “research-based solutions that diversify the available leadership pool while simultaneously developing capacity to promote continuous school improvement for all students,” said Margaret Orr, director of the EdD in Educational Leadership, Administration and Policy program at Fordham University and one of the grant’s researchers.

Board of Regents Chancellor Lester W. Young, Jr. characterized the grant as “a unique and innovative approach to building a comprehensive leadership development model.” Key components of the initiative include:

Funding for qualified teachers to enroll in a graduate program that prepares them for leadership at the building and district levels.

Regionally-focused town hall meetings with local stakeholders to identify challenges related to recruiting and retaining diverse leaders.

Inquiry-based professional development programs for aspiring and current school leaders to strengthen their skills and improve their schools.

Research that involves school leaders and higher education faculty from programs across the state to better understand the challenges and successful strategies used in the field.

“Research and experience reveal that diverse leaders have significant benefits for schools, including defining and articulating a clear vision and mission, increasing recruitment and retention rates, curating positive school cultures and climates, elevating teachers’ voices, increasing family and community engagement, and most importantly enhancing student outcomes,” said Regent Chancellor Young.

For more information, visit https://www.stonybrook.edu/ spd/edleadership/dei-grant/