Stony Brook University names new Executive Vice President and Provost

Carl Lejuez has been appointed Stony Brook Univerity’s new executive vice president and provost, announced SBU President Maurie McInnis. Lejuez will be joining Stony Brook on July 1, 2022. He presently serves as provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at the University of Connecticut (UConn).

As the chief academic officer at Stony Brook, Lejuez will be responsible for oversight of the academic mission of the university, providing direct supervision for all academic units, support services and operations, including enrollment management and student success, and coordinating all academic programs. In addition, the deans and directors of the colleges, schools, libraries, centers and institutes, including those in the Health Sciences related to nonclinical matters, will report to him. He will also work collaboratively with Harold Paz, executive vice president of health sciences and CEO of Stony Brook University Medicine.

Prior to his affiliation with UConn, Lejuez served as interim provost and executive vice chancellor and dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at The University of Kansas. He was also a professor of psychology and associate dean for research for the College of Behavioral and Social Sciences at the University of Maryland, a research professor at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University and an adjunct faculty member at the Yale Child Study Center in New Haven, CT.

“In Dr. Lejuez, we have a leader who comes to the table with a strong track record of experience in public higher education,” said President McInnis. “I am confident Carl will help Stony Brook University meet its ambitious goals around research and academic excellence, and will be a stalwart supporter of our students, staff and faculty. He will help us find additional ways to strategically elevate our research, scholarship and art making while raising the bar even higher for amplifying our efforts to improve student success.”

“Joining Stony Brook University offers a tremendous opportunity to build upon the university’s long-standing commitment to excellence,” said Lejuez. “As a leading Association of American Universities public research institution, Stony Brook excels in educating students, creates a supportive and inclusive working environment, attracts outstanding faculty and spearheads research that improves the world. I am excited to work with President McInnis and the university community to elevate our academic programs and celebrate the accomplishments to come.”

Lejuez holds an MA and PhD in clinical psychology from West Virginia University and earned his BA in psychology from Emory University.