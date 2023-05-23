Stony Brook University celebrates Class of 2023

1 of 7

Stony Brook University hosted its commencement ceremony on Friday, May 19, for all 2023

graduates. The ceremony conferred more than 7,830 degrees, including 4,895 bachelor’s

degrees, 2,115 master’s degrees, 580 doctoral and professional degrees and 240 certificates.

“Over one third of our graduates are the first in their families to attend college,” SBU President

Maurie McInnis told the 2023 graduating class. “These students are making a significant step

not only towards their own future, but the future of their families and their communities.”