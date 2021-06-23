Stony Brook University Career Center to host post-pandemic job search workshops

The COVID-19 Pandemic shifted the workforce, especially here in New York as it was in the epicenter of the outbreak. Whether laid off, furloughed, or having to leave a job in order to attend to family needs like homeschooling or aging parents, things are beginning to shift back to a more normal way of life.

Now, as people are looking to get back into the workforce, Stony Brook University is here to help. The Stony Brook University Career Center is hosting a two-day virtual workshop series, hosted by Senior Career Coach Marie Parziale, which is open to the public. This workshop is designed to aid recent graduates and displaced workers in need of support and resources to help with the job search.

Sessions are as follows:

Session One: Thursday, June 24, 2021 from 7 pm to 8 pm

Resume/Cover Letter Review and the Value of Assessments

In session one, Marie Parziale, Sr. Career Coach will share tips and resources with community members on creating and improving their resumes and cover letters for job applications. She will also discuss the value of assessments and how they can help prepare you for your job search.

Session Two: Friday, June 25, 2021 from 1 pm to 2 pm

Managing Your Job Search

In session two, participants will learn how to brand themselves throughout the job search and how to build and maintain a LinkedIn profile. Tips will also be shared on how to network using LinkedIn to stand out while looking for your next opportunity.

Both sessions are virtual. Register here.