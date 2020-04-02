Stony Brook University Cancels Commencement Ceremony

SBU Community Will Look for Alternate Ways to Celebrate

Stony Brook University Interim President Michael Bernstein announced April 2 on SBU’s YouTube page that the university will not be able to held its spring commencement ceremony in person May 22.

He said the decision was made by taking in current guidelines, including those from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention and the governor’s office.

“Our choice ensures the well-being of our community and loved ones,” he said.

Graduates will receive their formal diplomas two months after their graduation date.

He said countless graduations are being reinvented countrywide, and he said the accomplishments will be “real and vivid.”

‘Your accomplishments will life our spirits immensely,” Bernstein said.

He said administrators, faculty, staff members and students are weighing different options as to how to celebrate with alternate ways, and the graduates will be brought together in a virtual way May 22.