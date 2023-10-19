Stony Brook Rotary’s Oktoberfest 5K: Racing for a cause, striding toward a cancer-free future

1 of 4

By Aidan Johnson

Over 150 people participated in the Stony Brook Rotary Club’s Oktoberfest 5K Run Sunday, Oct. 15.

The event, which saw clear skies and mild temperatures, raised money for the Stony Brook Cancer Center’s Mobile Mammography Van, which goes around to different communities to offer free breast cancer screenings.

“This year, we started our new pledge to Stony Brook Cancer Center, who sponsored the mammogram bus,” explained Debbie Van Doorne, president of Stony Brook Rotary.

The fundraiser was timed well since October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, followed by “Movember,” which raises awareness of breast cancer in men, Van Doorne added.

The Bench Bar & Grill on Route 25A in Stony Brook was the starting and finishing point. As runners returned, they were greeted with refreshments and live music by the band Alternate FRED.