Stony Brook Medicine Announces New Procedures due to Coronavirus

Stony Brook Medicine has taken further precautions due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to its website.

Stony Brook University is asking that all patients who have cold and flu-like symptoms go directly to its emergency room department. Between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m., patients driving to the emergency department entrance will be greeted and screened while in their vehicles.

Those with cold and flu-like symptoms and mild respiratory symptoms will be directed by staff members to go to the hospital’s new triage area located in the nearby Ambulatory Care Pavilion. The triage area will be staffed by emergency medicine physicians and nurses.

According to Stony Brook Medicine, “the triage service is to separate patients with cold and flu-like symptoms from others seeking emergent care, in order to provide all patients with a streamlined environment for care and treatment.”

SBUH has also revised its visitors policy. In response to New York State declaring a State of the Emergency due to COVID-19, the hospital will no longer allow visitation until further notice.