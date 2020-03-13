Port Jefferson Free Library Shuts Down Amid Coronavirus Crisis

The Port Jefferson Free Library has closed its doors effective March 13 until further notice due to coronavirus concerns.

Library Director Tom Donlon announced it late Friday after the library administration and board of trustees came to the decision it was necessary to “protect the health and well being of patrons and staff,” according to an email statement.

The announcement has come after multiple levels of government, including New York State and the White House declared a state of emergencies Thursday and Friday, respectively. Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) has called for a shutdown of all public gathering of 500 people or more.

“The library fully appreciates and understands the disappointment and disruption that this action will cause, but finds that it is paramount to preserve to the greatest extent possible the safety of our patrons and staff during this declared state of emergency,” a statement from the library read.

Patrons will not accrue any late fees on checked-out items while the library is closed.

The statement also asked patrons to consult the library’s website, portjefflibrary.org, for ongoing developments. Online services including Overdrive, Hoopla and Kanopy are still available from the library’s website.