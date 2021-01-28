Stony Brook COVID-19 Testing Site closed Jan. 29 and 30

New York State has partnered with Stony Brook University to provide drive-through testing for the coronavirus at Stony Brook University’s South P Lot off Stony Brook Road. Residents must make appointments in advance by phone at 888-364-3065 or online at covid19screening.health.ny.gov

Due to the forecasted temperatures in the coming days, the COVID-19 testing site will be closed on Friday, January 29th and Saturday, January 30th. To accommodate the rescheduling of appointments for these days, operational hours for Sunday, January 31st will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Anyone who believes they’re at risk should call the Department of Health Hotline, 888-364-3065, and talk to experts to determine if and how they should be tested.

Walk-ins are not accepted and will not be seen.

All test results will be provided by the Department of Health. Call the DOH Hotline at 888-364-3065.

