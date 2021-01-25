Stony Brook church hosts Native American drumming program Jan. 28

Native American Drumming

All Souls Church Rectory, 5 Mill Pond Road, Stony Brook hosts a Native American Drumming Meditation on Jan. 28 from 7 to 8:45 p.m. Led by elder drummer, Ric Statler, drumming meditation seeks to integrate the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual parts of the human self, creating a state of well-being. Free. Call 631-655-7798 for further information.