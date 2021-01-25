Centereach Cougars girls fencing team notches first win of season

Centereach Cougars girls fencing team notches first win of season

Centereach's Gianna Dicanio, left, scores against Haileigh Smith in Sabre Jan 23. Photo by Bill Landon
Huntington sophomore Haileigh Smith, right, gets a touch on Centereach's Ginel Lopez Jan 23. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach's Gianna Dicanio, left, scores against Haileigh Smith in Sabre Jan 23. Photo by Bill Landon
Huntington Foilist Emely Cruz scores on Holly Zahra Jan 23. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach Foilist Gianna Dicanio scores on Huntington's Emely Cruz Jan 23. Photo by Bill Landon
Huntington's Ally Kustera, right, an honorable mentioned all league fencer scores on Caitlin Loggia in Sabre. Photo by Bill Landon
Huntington Epeeist Allie Malone, left, scores on Scarlett Gress Jan 23. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach freshman Epeeist Reese Nelson, right, scores on Huntington's Abigail Simon Jan 23. Photo by Bill Landon
Huntington junior Abigail Simon, right, gets a touch on Centereach Nina Nelson in Epee Jan 23. Bill Landon photo

Centereach’s girls fencing team opened their season on the right foot with a 16-11 victory over the Huntington Blue Devils at home Jan. 23.

Huntington head coach Michelle O’Brien said her team was still shy two of her fencers lacking the mandatory six practices but hopes to be at full strength soon.

“These young women have done their best at their meets so far, and although they fell short today, their spirits are high, and I am impressed with their competitiveness,” O’Brien said, adding that junior Abby Simpson notched her first win of the season.

Huntington is back out on the strip Jan. 26 where they travel to Commack for a 4:30 p.m. start. Centereach is back in action at home Jan. 27 where they host Walt Whitman at 6:30 p.m.

