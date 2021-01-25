Centereach Cougars girls fencing team notches first win of season

1 of 9

Centereach’s girls fencing team opened their season on the right foot with a 16-11 victory over the Huntington Blue Devils at home Jan. 23.

Huntington head coach Michelle O’Brien said her team was still shy two of her fencers lacking the mandatory six practices but hopes to be at full strength soon.

“These young women have done their best at their meets so far, and although they fell short today, their spirits are high, and I am impressed with their competitiveness,” O’Brien said, adding that junior Abby Simpson notched her first win of the season.

Huntington is back out on the strip Jan. 26 where they travel to Commack for a 4:30 p.m. start. Centereach is back in action at home Jan. 27 where they host Walt Whitman at 6:30 p.m.