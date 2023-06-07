Stolen credit card used at Commack Walmart

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are

seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly used a stolen credit card in a Commack store in May.

A man entered Walmart, located at 85 Crooked Hill Road, and allegedly used a stolen credit card in the early morning hours of May 25. The suspect fled in a white SUV.

