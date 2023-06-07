Leg. Bontempi thanks residents for supporting pet food drive

Upon the conclusion of this year’s joint pet food drive with Long Island Cares, Legislator Stephanie Bontempi (R-18th L.D.) took a moment to express her gratitude to all of the generous donors. This is the second year in a row that Bontempi teamed up with Baxter’s Pet Pantry, which is a program of Long Island Cares dedicated to assisting pets in need.

“Many of us are familiar with the issue of food insecurity here in Suffolk County, but our animal friends are often suffering just like people, but are overlooked,” said Bontempi. “Whether it is a lack of food or other basic supplies necessary for a pet’s health and happiness, these are things we have to bear in mind.”

The items donated this year ranged from dog and cat food, pet toys and other comfort items. “Just as humans do not live by food alone, neither do our pets,” added Bontempi. “Pets bring so much positivity into our lives; we owe the same love and happiness they provide to us.”

To learn more about Baxter’s Pet Pantry, please visit: https://www.licares.org/what-we-do/feed-long-island/baxters-pet-pantry/.