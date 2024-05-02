‘Steel Magnolias’ returns to the big screen

Fathom’s Big Screen Classics series continues with Sony Pictures Entertainment’s beloved 1989 Southern drama Steel Magnolias — returning to theaters nationwide just in time for Mother’s Day in honor of its 35th anniversary on May 5 and 8.

Six icons of the silver screen — Sally Field, Dolly Parton, Shirley MacLaine, Daryl Hannah, Olympia Dukakis and Julia Roberts — come together in this hilarious and heartwarming story of life, love, and loss in a small Louisiana parish. At the center of the group is Shelby, newly married and joyfully pregnant, even though her diabetes could make childbirth life-threatening. Terrified at the possibility of losing her only daughter, M’Lynn looks to her four closest friends for strength and laughter as she battles her deepest fear of death to join Shelby in celebrating the miracle of new life.

The Oscar®-nominated film, with a screenplay by Robert Harling (based on his stage play) and directed by Herbert Ross features a star-studded ensemble cast featuring appearances by Tom Skerritt, Dylan McDermott, and Sam Shepard.

Exclusive to each Fathom Big Screen Classic film is a special introduction by esteemed cinema legend Leonard Maltin, this one shedding light on the heartfelt performances and gripping drama that has made Steel Magnolias a cherished favorite for more than three decades.

Locally the film will be screened at AMC Loews Stony Brook 17 on May 5 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. and on May 8 at 7 p.m.; Island 16: Cinema de Lux in Holtsville on May 5 at 4 p.m. and May 8 at 7 p.m.; Showcase Cinema de Lux in Farmingdale on May 5 at 4 p.m. and on May 8 at 7 p.m.; and Regal UA Farmingdale on May 5 at 4 p.m. and 7:20 p.m. and on May 8 at 7:20 p.m. To order tickets in advance, visit www.fathomevents.com.