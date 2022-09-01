‘Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan’ heads to the big screen for Labor Day weekend

One of the most famous adventures from the Star Trek universe, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (Director’s Cut), celebrates 40 years with a return to select theaters nationwide on Sunday, Sept. 4, Monday, Sept. 5 and Wednesday, Sept. 8, courtesy of Paramount Pictures, Turner Classic Movies and Fathom Events.

On routine training maneuvers, Admiral James T. Kirk (William Shatner) seems resigned that this may be the last space mission of his career. But an adversary from the past has returned with a vengeance. Aided by his exiled band of genetic supermen, Khan (Ricardo Montalbán) has raided Space Station Regula One, stolen the top-secret device called Project Genesis, wrested control of another Federation starship, and now schemes to set a most deadly trap for his old enemy Kirk.

The anniversary screening also celebrates the franchise’s beloved Nichelle Nichols (Lt. Uhura), who passed away on July 30 at age 89 and includes exclusive insight from Turner Classic Movies.

Locally the film will be shown at Island Cinema De Lux, 185 Morris Ave., Holtsville on Sept. 4 at 4 p.m. and Sept. 5 and 8 at 7 p.m.; Regal Ronkonkoma Cinema 9, 565 Portion Road, Ronkonkoma on Sept. 4 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sept. 5 and Sept. 8 at 7 p.m.; AMC Stony Brook 17, 2196 Nesconset Highway, Stony Brook on Sept. 4, 5 and 8 at 7 p.m.; Farmingdale Multiplex Cinemas, 1001 Broadhollow Road, Farmingdale on Sept. 4 at 4 p.m. and Sept. 5 and Sept. 8 at 7 p.m.; and Regal Farmingdale 10, 20 Michael Ave., Farmingdale on Sept. 4 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sept. 5 and Sept. 8 at 7 p.m.

To purchase tickets in advance, visit www.fathomevents.com.

See preview here.