St. James man killed in motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating a crash that killed a man in Hauppauge on July 7.

Stephan Tiarks was driving a 2011 Buick northbound on Wheeler Road when his vehicle collided with a 2016 Mazda sedan at the intersection with Motor Parkway. The Buick continued northbound and overturned into the parking lot of the BP gas station, located at 204 Wheeler Road

Tiarks, 58, of Saint James, was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Mazda, Magda Ramotowska, 27, of Sayville, and a passenger in the Buick, Laura Donaghy, 61, of Saint James, were also transported to South Shore University Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.