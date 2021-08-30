St. James car show draws hundreds of car enthusiasts

1 of 8

On Sunday Long Island Cars was able to hold its “Super Swap Sunday” Car Show and Swap Meet on the Flowerfield property on Route 25A in St. James once again this year.

It was the second time in 2021 after not being able to hold the event last year due to the pandemic. Car enthusiasts all over Suffolk County and nearby areas lined up to display their cars or simply come and check them out.

Long Island Cars has organized the event for more than 20 years where attendees can also check out items from vendors such as automotive parts, car memorabilia, artwork, toy cars and more.

The next car show will take place at Flowerfield Oct. 24.