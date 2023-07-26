St. Charles Hospital breaks ground for emergency wing expansion

By Aidan Johnson

Port Jefferson’s St. Charles Hospital, a part of Catholic Health, held a ceremonial groundbreaking on Monday, July 24, for its upcoming emergency department expansion.

The expansion will be 4000 square feet, to include 10 more treatment bays, an expanded waiting room and additional nursing and changing stations, according to a Catholic Health press statement.

“The ED expansion will also include an ED-dedicated advanced diagnostic imaging room with a fully outfitted CT scan to decrease wait times and improve patient flow from the ED to the inpatient setting,” the statement said.

The project cost of $10 million was partially funded through a $4.2 million grant from the NYS Statewide Health Care Facility Transformation Program.

During the ceremony, hospital President James O’Connor thanked the people involved throughout the process, including local officials, the Catholic Health executive leadership, local first responder organizations and the architects.

“As many of you know, St. Charles was founded in 1907 by four sisters of the order of the Daughters of Wisdom, helping homeless children with disabilities,” O’Connor said during his speech. “Their mission continues … over 116 years later as we continue to help those in need.”

Construction will officially begin on July 31 and is expected to conclude before the end of summer 2024.