St. Anthony of Padua Church in E. Northport hosts flu shot clinic

The Visiting Nurse Service will administer annual flu shots by appointment in the Parish Outreach office of St. Anthony of Padua Church, 1025 Fifth Ave., East Northport on Wednesday, Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to noon. Traditional Medicare (Part B) and Medicaid are accepted (not Medicare HMO or managed care Medicaid); others can pay $35 by cash or check. Private insurance is not accepted, but a consent form can be submitted to most insurers. Please bring your insurance card. Recipients will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing. Call 631-261-1695 to make an appointment.