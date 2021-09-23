‘Spookley the Square Pumpkin’ opens this weekend in Smithtown

Just in time for Halloween, the Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts presents ‘Spookley The Square Pumpkin: The Musical’ on the grounds of the Smithtown Historical Society, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown on various dates from Sept. 25 to Oct. 31.

the Musical tells the story of a square pumpkin living in a round pumpkin patch on Holiday Hill Farm. Shunned by the other pumpkins but helped by some friends, Spookley tries his best, but he isn’t sure he has what it takes until a mighty storm threatens Holiday Hill Farm. Spookley helps all the pumpkins in the patch learn that the things that make you different make you special.

‘Spookley The Square Pumpkin: The Musical’ is no tricks and nothing but a treat for all ages!

Tickets to this outdoor performance are $18 per person. To order, call 631-724-3700 or visit www.smithtownpac.org