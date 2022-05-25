Splashes of Hope paints colorful mural at St. Johnland Nursing Center

St. Johnland Nursing Center of Kings Park recently welcomed Splashes of Hope Ambassador Ethan Chang and a team of artists who created a colorful and uplifting mural on the wall of the Head Injury Rehabilitation Unit (HIRU) gym at the Center. The gym is used for both short-term rehab patients and long term residents for physical, speech and occupational therapy.

Splashes of Hope created a 21’ x 38’ mural of a beach scene reminiscent of the Kings Park bluff, located a short distance from the facility. Inspirational quotes offer a vibrant reminder to keep working towards recovery.

“Our custom-designed artwork is designed to comfort patients during treatment, healing and recovery by providing a soothing and uplifting visual focus. Each mural is designed to address the unique needs of the patients, their family and the staff that cares for them” said Splashes of Hope CEO Heather Buggee.

“Our holistic approach to compassionate care is a goal at St. Johnland and the mural offers inspiration to our patients and residents as they attempt the often grueling demands of therapy,” said Mary Jean Weber, CEO of St. Johnland, “We hope the art inspires them in their journey to achieve optimum results.”