Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser heads to Smithtown

Tickets are on sale now for the Resurrection Byzantine Catholic Church’s annual Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser at the Church’s Social Hall, 38 Mayflower Ave., Smithtown on Sunday, Feb. 4 from 1 to 5 p.m. Enjoy a delicious meal of spaghetti and meatballs, salad, dessert and coffee. Sit down or take out. $25 per adult, $15 children. For reservations, please call 631-332-1449 by January 21.