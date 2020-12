This updated 4 bedroom, 3 bath farm ranch is located in the Story Book section

of Setauket, and has hardwood floors throughout. The new kitchen includes a large island, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. The spacious home is filled with natural light, with a formal living room, den/office, a new bath, and a family room off the kitchen. Three Village Schools, including Nassakeag Elementary. $579,000