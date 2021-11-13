Sound Symphony Orchestra kicks off 2021-2022 season with concert Nov. 19

1 of 3

AN EVENING OF CLASSICAL MUSIC

The Sound Symphony Orchestra kicks off their 2021-2022 season with a concert at Comsewogue High School, 565 N. Bicycle Path, Port Jefferson Station The Sound Symphony Orchestra on Friday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. Directed by Dorothy Savitch, selections include Beethoven’s Fidelio Overture and Dvorak’s powerful Symphony No. 7.

Tickets are $15 for general admission and $10 for seniors and students at the door. Children under 12, Veterans, and Active Military are admitted FREE with identification. Masks are required at all times while in the building. For more information, visit www.soundsymphony.org,