Smithtown West Bulls trample Royals

It was a steady drizzle that made for a wet Port Jefferson lacrosse field where the Royals (5-6) hit a roadblock hosting the 9-2 Bulls of Smithtown West in a Division II match-up May 6.

The Bulls took a 13-0 lead at the halftime break before Port Jeff senior midfielder Blake Roberts scored midway through the third quarter to avert the shutout. Smithtown West’s offensive attack was too much as the Bulls cruised to a 20-1 victory.

West’s senior attack Ryan Trebing had five assists and three goals. Colin Hansen scored five, and teammate Tom Hyland found the cage three times along with two assists.

The win keeps Smithtown West solidly in third spot in the division, behind Shoreham-Wading River and Mt. Sinai with three games remaining before the playoffs begin May 17.