Ward Melville Patriots explode in second half

The Patriots of Ward Melville went into the half time break, protecting a two-goal lead , before exploding in the second half rattling off ten unanswered goals against Lindenhurst to win 15-3 at home on senior day May 5.

Senior attackman Tyler Ruffini led the way with three assists and two goals. Kevin Dolan netted two goals and a pair of assists and Andrew Belli stretched the net three times in the Division I match-up. Goalie Zachary Licavoli had six saves in net.

The win lifts the Patriots to 9-2 in the division, 9-4 overall, trailing Smithtown East and Northport with three games remaining before post season play begins May 17.