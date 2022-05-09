Ward Melville Patriots explode in second half

Ward Melville Patriots explode in second half

Ward Melville senior attack Kevin Dolan scores in a Div-I home game against Lindenhurst May 5. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville long stickman Daniel Cosentino in a Div-I home game against Lindenhurst May 5. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville midfielder Michael Kitovski grabs a ground ball in a Div-I home game against Lindenhurst May 5. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior attack Nicholas Stoecker splits the pipes in a Div-I home game against Lindenhurst May 5. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Kevin Dolan gets a grip in a Div-I home game against Lindenhurst May 5. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior midfielder Tyler Flynn with a shot on goal in a Div-I home game against Lindenhurst May 5. Bill Landon photo
Nikolas Barbero looks for a cutter for the Patriots at home against Lindenhurst May 5. Bill Landon photo
Nikolas Barbero drives towards the crease for the Patriots at home against Lindenhurst May 5. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville long stickman Frankie Carroll pushes up-field in a Div-I home game against Lindenhurst May 5. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior attack Tyler Ruffini with a take away in a Div-I home game against Lindenhurst May 5. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville goalie Zachary Licavoli takes a shot on goal in a Div-I home game against Lindenhurst May 5. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior attack Kevin Dolan scores in a Div-I home game against Lindenhurst May 5. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior midfielder Mikey Annino from behind the cage in a Div-I home game against Lindenhurst May 5. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior attack Jay Monopoli scores in a Div-I home game against Lindenhurst May 5. Bill Landon photo
Nikolas Barbero with his shot on goal for the Patriots at home against Lindenhurst May 5. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior attack Kevin Dolan shoots in a Div-I home game against Lindenhurst May 5. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville midfielder Nick Bruckner shoots in a Div-I home game against Lindenhurst May 5. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville long stickman Jack Nicholson goes the distance in a Div-I home game against Lindenhurst May 5. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior attack Tyler Ruffini fires at the cage in a Div-I home game against Lindenhurst May 5. Bill Landon photo

The Patriots of Ward Melville went into the half time break, protecting a two-goal lead , before exploding in the second half rattling off ten unanswered goals against Lindenhurst to win 15-3 at home on senior day May 5. 

Senior attackman Tyler Ruffini led the way with three assists and two goals. Kevin Dolan netted two goals and a pair of assists and Andrew Belli stretched the net three times in the Division I match-up. Goalie Zachary Licavoli had six saves in net.

The win lifts the Patriots to 9-2 in the division, 9-4 overall, trailing Smithtown East and Northport with three games remaining before post season play begins May 17.

