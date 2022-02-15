Smithtown West Bulls trample Floyd

1 of 22

Protecting a one-point lead going into the halftime break of the opening round of the Class AA playoff game against William Floyd, Smithtown West found its rhythm in the second half with their swarming defense keeping the Colonials at bay to win the Feb. 14 road-game, 46-28.

Smithtown West senior Brianna Guglielmo topped the scoring charts for the Bulls with 12 points to go along with 10 rebounds. Teammate Laura Luikart grabbed a career high 20 rebounds, netted 10 points. Senior Karsyn Kondracki notched nine points and banked seven.

The Bulls (No. 10 seed) will have their work cut out for them with another road game against Northport (No. 2) in the quarterfinal round Feb. 17. Admission tickets are not available at the gate and are sold online only at https://gofan.co/app/school/NYSPHSAAXI. Game time is scheduled for 5 p.m.