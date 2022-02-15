Smithtown West Bulls trample Floyd

Smithtown West Bulls trample Floyd

Bulls WIN!
Victory in hand.
Time out Smithtown West. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West senior Ryann Reynolds drives the lane in the opening round of post season play against Wm Floyd. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown West senior Ryann Reynolds drives the baseline in the opening round of post season play against Wm Floyd. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown West senior Ryann Reynolds drains a three pointer in the opening round of post season play against Wm Floyd. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown West senior Nikki Mennella shoots for two in the opening round of post season-play against Wm Floyd Feb. 14. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown West senior Nikki Mennella lays up for two in the opening round of post season-play against Wm Floyd Feb. 14. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown West senior Nikki Mennella charges shoots two in the opening round of post season-play against Wm Floyd Feb. 14. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown West senior Nikki Mennella charges to the basket in the opening round of post season-play against Wm Floyd Feb. 14. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown West senior Madison Misser lets a three pointer fly in the opening round of post season play against Wm Floyd. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown West senior Madison Misser lets a three pointer fly in the opening round of post season play against Wm Floyd. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown West senior Madison Misser drains a three pointer in the opening round of post season play against Wm Floyd. Photo by Bill Landon
Laura Luikart scores for Smithtown West in a playoff game against Wm Floyd Feb. 14. Bill Landon photo
Laura Luikart shoots two for Smithtown West in a playoff road game against Wm Floyd Feb. 14. Bill Landon
Karsyn Kondracki from the free throw line for the Bulls in the opening round of the playoffs on the road against Wm Floyd. Bill Landon photo
Karsyn Kondracki drives the lane for the Bulls in the opening round of the playoffs on the road against Wm Floyd. Bill Landon photo
Karsyn Kondracki lays up for two for the Bulls in the opening round of the playoffs on the road against Wm Floyd. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West senior forward Brianna Guglielmo battles banks two in the opening round of post season-play against Wm Floyd Feb. 14. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown West senior forward Brianna Guglielmo battles banks two in the opening round of post season-play against Wm Floyd Feb. 14. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown West senior forward Brianna Guglielmo battles down low in the opening round of post season-play against Wm Floyd Feb. 14. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown West senior forward Brianna Guglielmo scores in the opening round of post season-play against Wm Floyd Feb. 14. Photo by Bill Landon

Protecting a one-point lead going into the halftime break of the opening round of the Class AA playoff game against William Floyd, Smithtown West found its rhythm in the second half with their swarming defense keeping the Colonials at bay to win the Feb. 14 road-game, 46-28.

Smithtown West senior Brianna Guglielmo topped the scoring charts for the Bulls with 12 points to go along with 10 rebounds. Teammate Laura Luikart grabbed a career high 20 rebounds, netted 10 points. Senior Karsyn Kondracki notched nine points and banked seven.

The Bulls (No. 10 seed) will have their work cut out for them with another road game against Northport (No. 2) in the quarterfinal round Feb. 17. Admission tickets are not available at the gate and are sold online only at https://gofan.co/app/school/NYSPHSAAXI. Game time is scheduled for 5 p.m.

