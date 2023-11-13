Smithtown Town Board adopts budget, approves 7-Eleven site plan, responds to dog park feedback

By Raymond Janis

During a general meeting at Town Hall, the Smithtown Town Board adopted its annual budget totaling $129.6 million for 2024 Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 7.

Spending increased 2.76%, with the average homeowner to see a roughly $30 tax increase in the year ahead. 2024 road program funding remains consistent with previous years, with the town investing $5.2 million for roadway improvements. And the fee for residential solid waste will increase by $10.

For a detailed report of the various FY24 appropriations, visit the town website.

Land use

The board approved the site plan for the property at the northeast corner of Lake Avenue and Woodlawn Avenue in St. James.

The board approved the site plan for a new 7-Eleven on the property, subject to eight conditions. Peter Hans, the town’s planning director, outlined the various conditions, which include proper permitting, fencing and preservation of existing vegetation and a provision for a site plan addendum application for modification to the proposed architecture, among other criteria.

“The proposal is to demolish the existing bank building that’s on the property and replace it with a new 7-Eleven building that’s slightly larger than the existing building in roughly the same location,” Hans said.

Another condition will be prohibiting the sale of vape and hookah products at the location. Hans noted that the property owners are complying with the conditions. Following the presentation, the Town Board approved the new 7-Eleven site plan.

Enforcement proceedings

The board also heard two public hearings to consider separate entries onto two properties. Martin Simon, assistant town attorney, presented photographs of the conditions at 422 Lake Ave. S. in Nesconset.

“There’s been a constant accumulation of junk, rubbish and debris at the site,” Simon said. “An attempt was made by the homeowner in early September to mow the grass, but that’s about as far as she got. Since then, there’s been no progress.”

Following the hearing, the board agreed to let the town enter the property to remove and remediate the rubbish, debris, tall grass, weeds and overgrown vegetation on-site.

In a separate hearing, the board considered entering the property of 769 Middle Country Road in St. James to remove an “unsafe structure” on the property. Following a discussion with counsel representing the property owner, the board agreed not to enter the property for now.

Dog park

During the public comment period, multiple residents expressed concerns with the town-operated dog park behind The Smithtown Library.

Resident Anne Hoffman referred to the conditions at the dog park as “in such disrepair, it’s almost dangerous to go there.”

Following the commentary regarding the complex, Supervisor Ed Wehrheim (R) advised the concerned residents that he would arrange a meeting with them to discuss future remediation.

The Town Board will meet again on Thursday, Nov. 16, with scheduled public hearings to amend sections of the Town Code related to noise and property maintenance.