Smithtown Senior Citizens Department expands Medical Alert Program Arts & EntertainmentCommunityHealthSeniorsTimes of SmithtownTown of Smithtown by Press Release - January 2, 2022 0 4 The Smithtown Senior Citizens Department has announced that it has recently expanded its Medical Alert Program. In addition to offering in-home medical alert monitoring services, residents now have the option to choose a GPS enabled system that travels where ever they go. The program is open to all residents age 60 and older. This Medical Alert Program allows seniors to live independently, with the comfort and peace of mind, knowing that help is just a touch away. Through a partnership with American Medical Alert Corporation (AMAC), a Connect America Company, residents simply wear a lightweight, touch activated system that can be worn as a pendant or on the wrist (home based system only). Once an alert is activated, trained emergency operators respond to help with the situation, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. “Our objective with this personal emergency response system is to ensure the well-being of our seniors and enable them to remain safely in their homes. Perhaps just as important is to provide seniors with the peace of mind knowing that if they ever need help they will get it,” said Doreen Perrino, Smithtown Senior Citizens Department Program Director. Residents who are interested in obtaining a Connect America Medical Alert system can inquire through the Smithtown Senior Citizens Department at 631-360-7616. The service is available for a low monthly monitoring fee of $18 for the in-home system and $30 for the GPS enabled system. There are no installation fees, long term contracts or cancellation penalties. For more information on this and other Smithtown services, please contact Smithtown Public Information Officer Nicole Garguilo at 631-360-7600 or via email at [email protected]