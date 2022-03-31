Smithtown planning board gives Gyrodyne first green light

The Town of Smithtown’s Planning Board voted unanimously March 30 to approve Gyrodyne’s subdivision plan of the property locally known as Flowerfield in St. James along Route 25A.

The approval is preliminary as the next step will be for the company to receive final subdivision approval from town officials.

The vote came after nearly two and a half hours of Smithtown residents as well as Head of the Harbor Mayor Douglas Dahlgard and Town of Brookhaven Supervisor Ed Romaine (R) speaking during a Zoom public hearing — many have been against the development of the 75-acre land.

Opponents have cited concerns about the possibility of excessive traffic on Route 25A and a proposed sewage treatment plant dumping sewage effluent into Stony Brook Harbor.

Gyrodyne plans to divide the land into eight lots that can be used, in addition to a STP, a hotel, assisted living facility and medical offices.

