Smithtown East edges West

Smithtown East edges West

by -
0 27
1 of 28
Smithtown West’s Sean Jost makes the play to 1st in the opening round of post season play against Smithtown East May 17. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East’s Christian Villacci safely on at 2nd in the opening round of the playoffs against Smithtown West May 17. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East’s Christian Villacci with a base hit in the opening round of the playoffs against Smithtown West May 17. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East’s Chris Goohs makes the play to 1st against Smithtown West in the opening round of post season play May 17. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West’s Nick Esposito with a big lead at 3rd in the opening round of post season play against East May 17. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West’s Nick Esposito slides safely into 3rd base in the opening round of post season play against East May 17. Bill Landon photo
Time Smithtown East
Smithtown East’s Chris Goohs makes the easy play to 1st against Smithtown West in the opening round of post season play May 17. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West’s Dom Crema scores a run in the opening round of post season play against Smithtown East May 17. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East’s Matt Wild throws in against Smithtown West in the opening round of post season play May 17. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West’s Dom Crema makes the play in the opening round of post season play against East May 17. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East’s Christian Villacci hits on deep in the opening round of the playoffs against Smithtown West May 17. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East’s James Ackerman makes the easy play to 1st against Smithtown West in the opening round of post season play May 17. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East’s Christian Villacci throws to 1st in the opening round of the playoffs May 17. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown West’s Ryan Setter at 2nd base in the opening round of post season play against East May 17. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West’s Sean Jost throwin heat in the opening round of post season play against Smithtown East May 17. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West’s Sean Jost crushes the ball in the opening round of post season play against Smithtown East May 17. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East’s Kyle Popko at 1st base against Smithtown West in the opening round of the playoffs May 17. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East’s James Ackerman fires from the mound against Smithtown West in the opening round of post season play May 17. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West’s Dom Crema makes the play in the opening round of post season play against East May 17. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East’s Christian Villacci slides into 2nd base against Smithtown West in the opening round of the playoffs May 17. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East’s James Ackerman slides home against Smithtown West in the opening round of post season play May 17. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West’s Brady Austin makes the play in the opening round of post season play against East May 17. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West’s Ryan Setter keeps the runner on at 2nd base in the opening round of post season play against East May 17. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East’s Matt Wild takes a cut against Smithtown West in the opening round of post season play May 17. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East’s Jerry Suppa makes the play in center field against West in the opening round of post season play. Bill Landon photo

It was the battle of the Bulls May 17 when cross town rivals Smithtown East (No. 4) hosted Smithtown West (No. 5) in the opening round of the Suffolk Conference II in Class AA playoff game. East edged West, 7-2.

It was a complete performance from the mound from James Ackerman who threw a complete game in the victory to advance to the next round where they faced Connetquot May 18. 

In double elimination play, Smithtown West lived to fight another day where they squared off against Bellport. Both games were held Wednesday, May 18, at 4 p.m. The results were not available at press time.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 21

0 47

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply