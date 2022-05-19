Smithtown East edges West

1 of 28

It was the battle of the Bulls May 17 when cross town rivals Smithtown East (No. 4) hosted Smithtown West (No. 5) in the opening round of the Suffolk Conference II in Class AA playoff game. East edged West, 7-2.

It was a complete performance from the mound from James Ackerman who threw a complete game in the victory to advance to the next round where they faced Connetquot May 18.

In double elimination play, Smithtown West lived to fight another day where they squared off against Bellport. Both games were held Wednesday, May 18, at 4 p.m. The results were not available at press time.