Smithtown East Bulls nip Comsewogue Warriors in non-league matchup Port Times RecordSportsTimes of Smithtown by Bill Landon - November 30, 2022 0 3 1 of 23 Comsewogue’s Chris Beverly goes to the rim in a home game against Smithtown East. Bill Landon Photo Timeout Smithtown East. Bill Landon photo Smithtown East senior Dominic Galati goes to the rim in a road game against Comsewogue Nov. 29. Photo by Bill Landon Comsewogue’s Austin Nesbitt shoots in a home game against Smithtown East. Bill Landon Photo Comsewogue’s Hayden Morris-Gray goes to the rim in a home game against Smithtown East. Bill Landon Photo Comsewogue’s Austin Nesbitt drives the baseline in a home game against Smithtown East. Bill Landon Photo Comsewogue’s Austin Nesbitt drains a three pointer in a home game against Smithtown East. Bill Landon Photo Timeout Warriors. Bill Landon Comsewogue’s Chris Beverly rebounds in a home game against Smithtown East. Bill Landon Photo Smithtown East senior Andrew Drost drives the baseline in a road game against Comsewogue Nov. 29. Photo by Bill Landon Comsewogue’s Chris Beverly with a block in a home game against Smithtown East. Bill Landon Photo Smithtown East junior Benjiman Haug goes to the rim in a road game against Comsewogue Nov. 29. Bill Landon photo Comsewogue’s Daimler Valerio grabs the loose ball in a home game against Smithtown East. Bill Landon Photo Smithtown East senior Chris Illari fights his way to the rim in a road game against Comsewogue Nov. 29. Photo by Bill Landon Smithtown East junior Benjiman Haug shoots from the top of the key in a road game against Comsewogue Nov. 29. Bill Landon photo Smithtown East senior Dominic Galati rebounds in a road game against Comsewogue Nov. 29. Photo by Bill Landon Smithtown East junior Benjiman Haug drives the baseline in a road game against Comsewogue Nov. 29. Bill Landon photo Comsewogue head coach Joel Sutherland. Bill Landon photo Smithtown East senior Benjiman Haug drives the lane in a road game against Comsewogue Nov. 29. Photo by Bill Landon Smithtown East junior James Burton lays up for two in a road game against Comsewogue Nov. 29. Bill Landon photo Smithtown East junior Benjiman Haug lays up for two in a road game against Comsewogue Nov. 29. Bill Landon photo Comsewogue’s Hayden Morris-Gray shoots in a home game against Smithtown East. Bill Landon Photo Comsewogue’s Hayden Morris-Gray goes to the rim in a home game against Smithtown East. Bill Landon Photo The Smithtown East Bulls managed to keep the Comsewogue Warriors at bay through 16 minutes of play, protecting a three-point lead going into the locker room in a non-league matchup on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The Warriors rallied in the second half, tying the game at 33-all at the 4 minute, 53 seconds mark of the third quarter. They then took their first lead of the game to open the final eight minutes of play. Tied at 50-50 with 34 seconds left in regulation, both teams traded points at the free throw line when Smithtown East senior Ben Haug sank both of his shots with eight seconds left. The Bulls would edge out Comsewogue, 54-50, for the final score. Haug led his team in scoring with 27 points, and teammate Dominic Galati banked 15. Comsewogue’s Chris Beverly led the Warriors with 14, with teammates Austin Nesbitt netting 13, and Hayden Morris Gray notching 12. The Bulls are back in action Thursday, Dec. 1, with a road game against Hauppauge at 5:45 p.m., and the Warriors host William Floyd at 6:15 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2.