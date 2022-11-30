Opening night is a whale of a start for Northport boys basketball SportsTimes of Huntington-Northport by Steven Zaitz - November 30, 2022 0 20 1 of 23 Timothy Fitzpatrick skys to the rim over Aidan Schmitz and Kyle Seltzer (23). Photo by Steven Zaitz Thomas Fitzpatrick shoots over Keanu King. Photo by Steven Zaitz Owen Boylan. Photo by Steven Zaitz JoJo Cipollino. Photo by Steven Zaitz JoJo Cipollino goes skyward. Photo by Steven Zaitz Emmett Radziul drives on Luke Seltzer. Photo by Steven Zaitz JoJo Cipollino scores past Dom Mancino. Photo by Steven Zaitz Timothy Fitzpatrick scoops under Kyle Seltzer. Photo by Steven Zaitz Owen Boylan beats Luke Seltzer to the hoop. Photo by Steven Zaitz Andrew Miller. Photo by Steven Zaitz Emmett Radziul fights for rebound with Dom Mancino (2) and Luke Seltzer. Photo by Steven Zaitz Emmett Radziul fights for rebound with Dom Mancino (2). Photo by Steven Zaitz William Meyer. Photo by Steven Zaitz Owen Boylan and Pierson's Keanu King. Photo by Steven Zaitz Quinn Reynolds distributes. Photo by Steven Zaitz Owen Boylen looks for a lane. Photo by Steven Zaitz Liam Sevey goes through the legs. Photo by Steven Zaitz Emmett Radziul was 7 for 8 from three point range. Photo by Steven Zaitz JoJo Cipollino drives past the defense. Photo by Steven Zaitz Emmett Radziul scores two of his 25 points. Photo by Steven Zaitz William Meyer scores. Photo by Steven Zaitz Andrew Miller goes strong to the basket on Pierson's Aven Smith. Photo by Steven Zaitz Emmett Radziul led the Tigers with 25 points. Photo by Steven Zaitz In an impressive opening night performance, the Northport Tiger boys basketball team crushed the Pierson High School Whalers, 77-44, in a non-league matchup. Senior guard Emmett Radziul hit seven three-pointers in eight attempts and finished with a game-high 25 points, despite not playing very much at all in the second half against the visitors from Sag Harbor. The Tigers had a 44-19 lead at the break. Northport junior point guard JoJo Cipollino, making his first varsity start, had 12 points and five assists. Listed at 5 feet 11 inches, he wowed the crowd with entertaining dribble penetration and dishes to open teammates. Despite making his debut as a Tiger starter, Cipollino insists he wasn’t nervous. “Coach (Andrew D’Eloia) had a great game plan so collectively we all felt we were well prepared,” Cipollino said. “Once the game started, I just concentrated on what I had to do.” Power forward Andrew Miller had nine points and was rested in the second half. The 6-foot-5-inch Owen Boylan and swingman Timothy Fitzpatrick both had seven. The Tigers played without stars Brandan Carr and Jonathan Alfiero, both of whom were major contributors to last year’s Tiger team that made it to the Suffolk County Final game against Half Hollow Hills East. The Tigers lost that game to the Thunderbirds, but if this opening night win is any indication, they have restocked the cupboard for another run at that title. Northport opens its conference schedule at home against West Islip on Friday, Dec. 9.