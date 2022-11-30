Walter Hazlitt, SBFD commissioner, dies at 96 ObituariesVillage Times Herald by Rita J. Egan - November 30, 2022 0 21 Stock photo Walter Charles Hazlitt, of Stony Brook, passed away on Nov. 27. He would have celebrated his 97th birthday on Dec. 2. Born in Brooklyn, Walter was a World War II veteran, who served in the Marines from 1944-46. He was also a retired Brookhaven Town Republican Committee chairman. According to a statement from the Suffolk County Republican Committee, Walter was a former Suffolk County legislator in the 5th District “and helped advance the industry-recognized services provided by the Suffolk County Water Authority.” Walter served 62 years with Stony Brook Fire Department. A former chief, he was an active commissioner serving since 1999. Nicholas Simonsen, 3rd assistant chief, described Walter as “a man for the community,” and said everybody with the fire department will miss him. “He was definitely a patriarch of the department,” Simonsen said. “He set the example for many, and he was overall a great man — he really was.” In 2016, he was honored by U.S. Congress “for service to his country and community,” and also received the Brookhaven Community Leadership Award. He was on the board of Suffolk County Community College for many years. Walter was the beloved husband of Elizabeth, who predeceased him in 2020. The two were married for 67 years and first met at Stony Brook Yacht Club, where Walter was a member for 75 years. His sister Marcella and brother Arthur also predeceased him. He leaves behind his children Walter Hazlitt and Elizabeth Emerson and four grandchildren. Arrangements were entrusted to Bryant Funeral Home in East Setauket. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 4, from 2 to 5 p.m. A firematic service will be held at 8 p.m. on Dec. 3 at the funeral home, and Stony Brook Yacht Club will hold a service on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 2:30 p.m. A funeral Mass will take place at St. James R.C. Church in Setauket on Monday, Dec. 5, at 10:45 a.m. Burial to follow in the churchyard cemetery.