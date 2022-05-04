Smithtown East Bulls blast Blue Waves

1 of 13

Riverhead rattled off three unanswered goals to tie the game five all to end the first half against the Bulls of Smithtown East in a home game April 30, but it was Smithtown East midfielder Ava Arceri’s stick that made the difference when the sophomore scored her eighth goal of the game to win the Division I matchup, 13-10.

Arceri had an assist to go along with it, with teammates Jenna Soto scoring her hat-trick with two assists, and Nina DeNicola scored twice with one assist in the victory. Grace McDonald had eight saves in net. The win lifts the Bulls to 7-3 with four games remaining in regular season play before the playoffs begin.