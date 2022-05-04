Smithtown East Bulls blast Blue Waves

Smithtown East junior Ava Arceri score one of her eight goals against Riverhead Apr. 30. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East sophomore Grace McDonald with a save in a road game against Riverhead April 30. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East senior Nina DeNicola grabs a loose ball in a Div-I matchup against Riverhead. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East midfielder Ava Arceri goes up top for the score in a road game against Riverhead Apr. 30. Bill Landon photo
Senior attack Ayden Fleming looks for a cutter for Smithtown East in a Div-I matchup against Riverhead. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior attack Ayden Fleming grabs a ground ball for Smithtown East in a Div-I matchup against Riverhead. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East freshman midfielder Jenna Mehlinger gets checked in a road game against against Riverhead. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East senior Nina DeNicola grabs a ground ball in a Div-I matchup against Riverhead. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East junior Ava Arceri’s shot on goal against Riverhead Apr. 30. Bill Landon photo
A Smithtown East defender in traffic in a Div-I road game against Riverhead. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East senior Nina DeNicola drives to the crease in a Div-I matchup against Riverhead. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East junior Ava Arceri fires at the cage in a road game against Riverhead Apr. 30. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East midfielder Ava Arceri looks up field in a road game against Riverhead Apr. 30. Bill Landon Photo

Riverhead rattled off three unanswered goals to tie the game five all to end the first half against the Bulls of Smithtown East in a home game April 30, but it was Smithtown East midfielder Ava Arceri’s stick that made the difference when the sophomore scored her eighth goal of the game to win the Division I matchup, 13-10. 

Arceri had an assist to go along with it, with teammates Jenna Soto scoring her hat-trick with two assists, and Nina DeNicola scored twice with one assist in the victory. Grace McDonald had eight saves in net. The win lifts the Bulls to 7-3 with four games remaining in regular season play before the playoffs begin.

