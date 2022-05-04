Ward Melville Patriots plow past T-Birds

Ward Melville Patriots plow past T-Birds

Ward Melville goalie Ava Carrillo with a save in a road game against Connetquot April 30. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville sophomore attack Kate Spinks passes in a road game against Connetquot April 30. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville sophomore attack Kate Spinks “looks” for a cutter in a road game against Connetquot April 30. Bill Landon photo
Freshman midfielder Ava Simonton splits the pipes for the Patriots in a road game against Connetquot. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville sophomore midfielder Emma Retzlaff shoots in a road game against Connetquot April 30. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville sophomore midfielder Olivia Comerford pushes past a defender in a road game against Connetquot April 30. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior attack Jillian Gironda in traffic in a road game against Connetquot April 30. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville goalie Ava Carrillo with a save in a road game against Connetquot April 30. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville sophomore attack Kate Spinks pushes past a defender in a road game against Connetquot April 30. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville sophomore attack Grace Mulham pushes up-field in a road game against Connetquot April 30. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior midfielder Courtney Quinn wins the draw in a road game against Connetquot April 30. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior attack Jillian Gironda looks for an open lane in a road game against Connetquot April 30. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville midfielder Emma Retzlaff drives to the crease in a road game against Connetquot April 30. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior attack Jillian Gironda fires at the cage in a road game against Connetquot April 30. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville sophomore attack Grace Mulham looks for a cutter in a road game against Connetquot April 30. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville midfielder Emma Retzlaff goes for a loose ball in a road game against Connetquot April 30. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville midfielder Emma Retzlaff goes for a loose ball in a road game against Connetquot April 30. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville sophomore attack Kate Spinks pushes past a defender in a road game against Connetquot April 30. Bill Landon photo

The Patriots of Ward Melville led Connetquot by four goals after the first half and then slammed the door in the second for a 13-7 victory April 30.  

Midfielder Emma Retzlaff, a sophomore, led the way for the Patriots with one assist and four goals in the Division I matchup. Teammates Grace Balocca and Ava Simonton scored three goals each along with one assist, and Jillian Gironda had two goals and two assists. Senior Courtney Quinn had eight draw controls in the contest, and Ava Carrillo had six saves in net.  

The win keeps the Patriots undefeated at 10-0 in league 12-0 overall with four games remaining before post season play begins.

Pictured clockwise from above, Ward Melville sophomore attack Kate Spinks pushes past a defender; midfielder Emma Retzlaff goes for a loose ball; sophomore attack Kate Spinks passes in a road game; senior attack Jillian Gironda in traffic.

