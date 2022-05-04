Ward Melville Patriots plow past T-Birds

1 of 18

The Patriots of Ward Melville led Connetquot by four goals after the first half and then slammed the door in the second for a 13-7 victory April 30.

Midfielder Emma Retzlaff, a sophomore, led the way for the Patriots with one assist and four goals in the Division I matchup. Teammates Grace Balocca and Ava Simonton scored three goals each along with one assist, and Jillian Gironda had two goals and two assists. Senior Courtney Quinn had eight draw controls in the contest, and Ava Carrillo had six saves in net.

The win keeps the Patriots undefeated at 10-0 in league 12-0 overall with four games remaining before post season play begins.

Pictured clockwise from above, Ward Melville sophomore attack Kate Spinks pushes past a defender; midfielder Emma Retzlaff goes for a loose ball; sophomore attack Kate Spinks passes in a road game; senior attack Jillian Gironda in traffic.