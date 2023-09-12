Smithtown chiropractor pleads guilty to endangering the welfare of a child
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on Sept. 12 that Ronald Bernardini, 65, of Smithtown, a chiropractor at a Lake Ronkonkoma medical office, pleaded guilty to Endangering the Welfare of a Child, after inappropriately touching a 16-year-old female patient during a chiropractic examination.
“This defendant abused his position as a licensed chiropractor when he took advantage of an innocent patient to satisfy his own sexual interests,” said District Attorney Tierney. “Instead of upholding his duty to provide medical care, the defendant violated his duty and the victim’s trust by conducting his examination extremely inappropriately. Predatory behavior, especially against minors, will not be tolerated in Suffolk County.”
According to court documents and the defendant’s admissions during his guilty plea allocution on October 24, 2022, the victim was seen by Bernardini for a routine chiropractor examination. The victim was brought into an examination room while her father was being seen in another room.
During the examination, Bernadini unnecessarily brushed his hands against the breasts of the then- 16-year-old female patient. After the examination concluded, the victim immediately texted a friend as well as her father.
The victim and her father then left the chiropractic office. While driving home from the office, the victim called her mother, who in turn called the police. Bernardini was arrested the next day, on October 25, 2022.
On September 12, 2023, Bernardini pleaded guilty before Acting County Court Judge, the Honorable James Saladino, for Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a Class A misdemeanor. As part of his plea, Bernardini was required to surrender his license to practice as a chiropractor. Judge Saladino also issued an order of protection against Bernardini, in favor of the minor female victim. Bernardini was represented by Anthony La Pinta, Esq.
If you believe that you or someone you know have been victimized by Ronald Bernardini, or any medical professional, please contact the Suffolk County Police Department or the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.
This case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Sean Murphy and Syl-Don O’Gilvie of the District Court Bureau, with investigative assistance from Detective Christopher Tine of the Suffolk County Police Department’s Fourth Squad.