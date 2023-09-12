Smithtown chiropractor pleads guilty to endangering the welfare of a child

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on Sept. 12 that Ronald Bernardini, 65, of Smithtown, a chiropractor at a Lake Ronkonkoma medical office, pleaded guilty to Endangering the Welfare of a Child, after inappropriately touching a 16-year-old female patient during a chiropractic examination.

“This defendant abused his position as a licensed chiropractor when he took advantage of an innocent patient to satisfy his own sexual interests,” said District Attorney Tierney. “Instead of upholding his duty to provide medical care, the defendant violated his duty and the victim’s trust by conducting his examination extremely inappropriately. Predatory behavior, especially against minors, will not be tolerated in Suffolk County.”

According to court documents and the defendant’s admissions during his guilty plea allocution on October 24, 2022, the victim was seen by Bernardini for a routine chiropractor examination. The victim was brought into an examination room while her father was being seen in another room.