Six teens arrested for damaging fences in Centereach and Selden during TikTok challenge

Suffolk County Police arrested six people on Feb. 20 for allegedly damaging fences as part of a TikTok Challenge in the Centereach and Selden areas.

A homeowner on Cobblestone Court, Centereach heard loud noises on February 20 at approximately 1 a.m., and noticed on surveillance cameras that six males kicked several sections of his fence down. The males, aged 12-18 returned and at 4:07 a.m. ran through the fence at the same time, as part of a TikTok challenge, sometimes referred to as “The Kool-Aid Man.” The homeowner called 911 and Sixth Precinct officers observed a black Hyundai sedan matching the description of a vehicle seen near the scene. The officers arrested the males on Hammond Road at 4:15 a.m.

Further investigation by Sixth Squad detectives revealed there were at least two other instances where some of the males allegedly damaged fences in Centereach and Selden. Detectives are investigating whether there are more instances. The five juveniles and one 18-year-old were charged with several counts of Criminal Mischief 3 rd Degree and Criminal Mischief 4th Degree. They were released on Family Court Field Appearance Tickets and are scheduled to be arraigned at Family District Court in Central Islip on March 6. Detectives are asking if anyone feels they may be a victim to this challenge, to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.