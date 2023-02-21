Anker presents electrical union leader Jim Malley with proclamation

Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker (D-Mount Sinai) recently presented former Rocky Point resident Jim Malley with a proclamation for his work with the Hauppauge-based International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 25.

Until his retirement, Malley was involved with IBEW Local 25 for 43 years, serving as one of only five financial secretaries in the history of Local 25.

Malley started his electrical worker apprenticeship directly out of high school. He rose through the ranks, participating in additional volunteer work and holding positions of leadership. Among these, he served as an examining board member, secretary of the executive board and vice president. He earned his bachelor’s degree during this time.

“Having known Jim throughout my service as a Suffolk County Legislator, it is an honor to recognize him for his lengthy union service, as well as his involvement in our community,” Anker said. “Having been brought up in an IBEW union family, I recognize the commitment and dedication it takes to serve both the union and our community.”