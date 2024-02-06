Six people arrested in Town of Huntington for selling vape products to minors

Suffolk County Police arrested six people on Feb. 6 for selling vape products to minors at Huntington Town

businesses. In response to community complaints, Second Precinct Crime Section officers conducted an investigation into the sale of vape products to minors during which 10 businesses were checked for

compliance with the law and violations were found at six.

The following people were charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child:

• Alexis Granades, 22, of Huntington Station, an employee of Its Lit Smoke Shop, located at 341 New York Ave., Huntington

• Brandon Ireland, 20, of Melville, an employee of Huntington Village Vapes, located at 4 Elm St., Huntington

• Aman Aman, 23, of South Ozone Park, an employee of Oneway Smoke Shop, located at 233A Broadway, Greenlawn

• Arfat Esaa, 34, of Queens Village, an employee of Greenleaf Smoke Shop, located at 247 Broadway, Greenlawn

• Rajendrakumar Patel, 55, of Fresh Meadows, an employee of East Northport Vapes, located at 250B Larkfield Road, East Northport

• Zobair Mahamud, 27, of Ronkonkoma, an employee of Barcode Smoke Shop, located at 396A Larkfield Road, East Northport

All six people were released with tickets and are scheduled to appear in First District Court in Central

Islip on a later date.