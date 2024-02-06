SCCC’s Flecker Gallery in Selden to host the work of artist Cheeny Celebrate-Royer

Suffolk County Community College’s Flecker Gallery on the Ammerman Campus in Selden will host artist Cheeny Celebrado-Royer from February 8 through March 8.

Within the upcoming exhibition Dawn, Cheeny weaves together elements of drawing, painting, collage, architecture, and nature, employing a diverse array of materials associated with temporality, construction, and migration. Throughout her work, she explores mediums such as: graphite, packing supplies, cardboard, tape, concrete, and paint. Within her artwork, she undertakes the deconstruction and repurposing of images, either fragments of her own creations or sourced photographs. Her drawings serve as an important role of transforming moments of time into a tangible manifestation of the intricate processes of recording, remembering, and translating. Beautifully displayed together, her drawings create an installation of harmonious and layered abstraction that evoke urgency and familiarity to the viewer.

Cheeny Celebrado-Royer was born in Naga City, Philippines and is a multidisciplinary artist who utilizes discarded and found materials to create installations, sculptures, paintings, and drawings. Her work encapsulates a sense of urgency, transient qualities, and the precarious nature of objects, often drawing inspiration from architectural structures and their inevitable deterioration.

She holds an MFA from the Maryland Institute College of Art (Mount Royal School of Art). Her exhibitions span notable venues such as the Walters Art Museum, Brattleboro Museum and Art Center, Fjord Gallery, School 33 Arts Center, the Peale Museum, ’sindikit Gallery, and Rhode Island School of Design Museum. Celebrado-Royer serves as an Assistant Professor in Experimental & Foundation Studies at the Rhode Island School of Design.

The community is invited to an opening reception on Thursday, February 8, from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Gallery hours are: Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 631-451-4110.

