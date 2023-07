Sip & Paint fundraiser heads to Frank Melville Park

Frank Melville Memorial Park, 1 Old Field Road, Setauket hosts a Sip & Paint fundraiser event at Hap’s Red Barn on Tuesday, July 25 at 6:30 p.m. Enjoy a night of fun and relaxation as you paint Japanese Cherry Blossoms. $55 per person includes step by step painting lessons, 11″ by 14″ canvas, all painting materials, wine and light snacks. To register, visit www.frankmelvillepark.org/fundraisers. Questions? Call 631-689-6146.