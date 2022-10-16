Shots fired into vehicle in Centereach

Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating after a vehicle with two passengers was shot in Centereach on Oct. 16.

A 42-year-old South Setauket man was driving a 2019 Chrysler 300 southbound on North Washington Avenue and was stopped at a stop sign when a dark grey or black Jeep SUV approached the vehicle from behind and crossed into the northbound side of the road to pass the Chrysler at 10 a.m. While passing the Chrysler, the driver of the Jeep shot one round at the Chrysler striking the driver’s side door, causing debris to ricochet off the door and strike the driver. The SUV fled the scene southbound.

Both the Chrysler driver and a 36-year-old female passenger in his vehicle declined medical attention at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652 or Crime Stoppers at 1- 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.