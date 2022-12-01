Shoreham-Wading River students hold a successful food drive CommunityEducationKidsVillage Beacon Record by Press Release - December 1, 2022 0 3 Wading River School’s Student Council members with advisers Kerryann DeMauro (back, right) and Kellie McGuire (back, left). Photo courtesy SWRCSD The Wading River School’s Student Council Food Drive was a resounding success. Hundreds of pounds of donated nonperishable food items were delivered to local food pantries to help families in need this holiday season. Teachers and student council advisers Kerryann DeMauro, Kellie McGuire, and student council members organized and distributed the donations.