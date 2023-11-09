Shoreham-Wading River football advances to the county semifinals

1 of 21

Shoreham-Wading River, the No. 4 seed, hosted Center Moriches (No. 5) in the Suffolk quarterfinals round of Division IV postseason play Friday night, Nov. 3, at Thomas Cutinella Memorial Field. Center Moriches drew first blood on a broken play to find the end zone early in the opening quarter. Shoreham-Wading River senior quarterback Kieran Clifford evened the score on a keeper to tie the game and with the point after took the lead.

From there, the Wildcats never looked back. Running back Liam Kershis did what he’s done all season finding the end zone for a touchdown, and Clifford punched in from short yardage to open the second half. Senior Travis Finnegan followed when he nailed a 25-yard field goal. The Wildcats would make the final buzzer with a 38-12 victory.

The win lifts the Wildcats to 7-2 to advance to the semifinals round Friday, Nov. 10, with a road game against No. 2 seed Babylon. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

— Photos by Bill Landon