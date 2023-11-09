Shoreham-Wading River football advances to the county semifinals

Senior running back Liam Kershis looks upfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Seniors Brendan Meskill and Liam Taylor in on the tackle. Photo by Bill Landon
Quarterback Kieran Clifford drags a defender out of the backfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Quarterback Kieran Clifford bolts out of the backfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Touchdown Wildcats. Photo by Bill Landon
Travis Finnegan kicks off for the Wildcats. Photo by Bill Landon
Michael Casey finds an opening. Photo by Bill Landon
Alex Kershis leads the way for the Wildcats. Photo by Bill Landon
Sean Casey drags a defender. Photo by Bill Landon
Timeout, Shoreham-Wading River. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior running back Liam Kershis pushes upfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Wildcat Cheer. Photo by Bill Landon
Wildcat Cheer. Photo by Bill Landon
Wildcat Cheer. Photo by Bill Landon
Timeout Wildcats. Photo by Bill Landon
Quarterback Kieran Clifford finds the end zone. Photo by Bill Landon
Touchdown Wildcats. Photo by Bill Landon
Defensive back Sean Casey breaks up a pass. Photo by Bill Landon
Touchdown Wildcats. Photo by Bill Landon
Wildcats score. Photo by Bill Landon
Quarterback Kieran Clifford bolts out of the backfield. Photo by Bill Landon

Shoreham-Wading River, the No. 4 seed, hosted Center Moriches (No. 5) in the Suffolk quarterfinals round of Division IV postseason play Friday night, Nov. 3, at Thomas Cutinella Memorial Field. Center Moriches drew first blood on a broken play to find the end zone early in the opening quarter. Shoreham-Wading River senior quarterback Kieran Clifford evened the score on a keeper to tie the game and with the point after took the lead. 

From there, the Wildcats never looked back. Running back Liam Kershis did what he’s done all season finding the end zone for a touchdown, and Clifford punched in from short yardage to open the second half. Senior Travis Finnegan followed when he nailed a 25-yard field goal. The Wildcats would make the final buzzer with a 38-12 victory.

The win lifts the Wildcats to 7-2 to advance to the semifinals round Friday, Nov. 10, with a road game against No. 2 seed Babylon. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. 

— Photos by Bill Landon

