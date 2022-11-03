Shirley man arrested in connection with shooting outside Congressman Zeldin’s home

Suffolk County Police arrested a Shirley man on Oct. 31 after he posted a photo of himself on social media with one of the guns used in the shooting outside gubernatorial hopeful and U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin’s home in Shirley last month.

Noah Green, 18, was arrested at his home just after 1 p.m. Monday in Shirley and was found with a loaded 9MM Taurus handgun, as well as a stolen 2022 Honda, authorities alleged in court documents.

“Over the past three weeks, investigators from the District Attorney’s Office working with Suffolk County Police Department detectives, have been working to solve the shooting that occurred outside Congressman Zeldin’s home. Through that collaborative and diligent police work, we have now recovered one of the firearms used in that dangerous shooting. The investigation is continuing and we expect that will have more developments in the future,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney.

Green was ordered held on $750,000 cash bail, $1.5 million bond and $7.5 million partially secured bond. He is due back in court on Nov. 4.