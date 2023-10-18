Shelter Pets of the Week: Lilly and Ophelia

MEET LILLY!

Lilly is a Female Domestic Shorthair at the Smithtown Animal Shelter who is estimated to be around five years-old. Lilly and her housemate were brought to the Animal Shelter after a child in her old home discovered they had an allergy to cats. She is very sweet and affectionate with people, and an absolutely lovely friend to everyone she meets. She has experience living with two other cats and with an older child. Lilly can get along well with some cats, but may assert her dominance over others, and would prefer a home without any dogs.

MEET OPHELIA!

Ophelia is a gorgeous one year-old Female Border Collie Mix who was found during a storm. Ophelia is a sweet and kind girl with a gentle heart. She clearly has had no prior socialization, and this has led to her being very frightened and shy of new people. Despite this, Ophelia desperately craves love and affection from anyone who’s willing to give it. She needs a home that can help her work on her confidence and let her live the active life her breed requires. Ophelia would do well in a home with older children, and will likely get along with other pets.

If you are interested in meeting Lilly or Ophelia, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with them in a domestic setting.

The Smithtown Animal and Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Visitor hours are currently Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.townofsmithtownanimalshelter.com.