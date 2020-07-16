Shelter Pet of the Week: Uno

MEET UNO THE NUMBER ONE PUP!

This week’s shelter pet is Uno, a handsome and loving 1 1/2 year old Australian Cattle Dog/Shepherd mix currently up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter.

Uno adores people and kids and is an energetic and highly intelligent young man that needs an active home where he is challenged with new tricks/tasks and exercised often. He makes a great running partner too! He does prefer to be the only pet in the home.

If you are interested in meeting Uno, please fill out an adoption application online at www.townofsmithtownanimalshelter.com. The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. For more information, call 631-360-7575.