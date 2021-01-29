Shelter Pet of the Week: Tiger

This week’s shelter pet is regal Tiger, up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter. Can you believe that this handsome and sweet cat was left behind when his family moved?! Neither can we.

Not only is he beautiful, with his stunning eyes, but he is also loving and outgoing. Tiger enjoys the company of humans and other cats. He would make a wonderful addition to any family! He comes neutered, microchipped and is up to date on his vaccines.

If you are interested in meeting Tiger, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with him in the shelter’s Meet and Greet Room.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Shelter operating hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekend. For more information, please call 631-360-7575 or visit www.smithtownanimalshelter.com.